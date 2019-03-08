E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man arrested in connection with suspected Ipswich double burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:05 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 09 August 2019

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Westerfield Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man from Stowmarket has been arrested after a house in Ipswich was burgled twice in several days.

The first burglary happened over the weekend of August 3 and 4, when a burglar is believed to have gained entry to the house in Westerfield Road by smashing a window.

A number of items, including keys to the property, were stolen.

Several days later, overnight on Wednesday, August 7, the suspect is believed to have used the stolen house keys to gain entry.

A laptop was among the items stolen in the second burglary.

At 8.15am on Friday, August 9, a 24-year-old man from Stowmarket was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

The man remains there for questioning.

Anyone with any information that could aid police in their investigation are asked to contact South CID at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/47293/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.

