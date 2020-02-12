Video doorbell captures suspected burglar who stole from Ipswich home

Police are issuing CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with a burglary and an attempted burglary in Ipswich, where a laptop and cash was stolen.

The first incident occurred at around 3.25am on Thursday, January 23 at a property in Bloomfield Street.

An unknown offender walked up to a front door in the early hours of the morning and attempted to reach for the door handle but stopped after noticing a video doorbell.

He left the scene without stealing anything.

The second incident occurred a short time later between 4am and 4.05am at a property in Orwell Road, which is less than a mile away.

At some point, an offender entered the property by unknown means and stole a laptop and an amount of cash contained within a wallet.

The wallet was later found discarded in the front garden.

The suspect is described as male, of slim build, with short hair and was wearing a backpack at the time.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images about these incidents as he may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise the man pictured in the CCTV images, or who has any information about these incidents, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting crime reference numbers: 37/4679/20 (Orwell Road) and 37/4731/20 (Bloomfield Street).