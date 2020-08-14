E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man suffers cuts and bruising in late-night attack

PUBLISHED: 17:41 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 14 August 2020

The man was attacked in Burrell Road, Ipswich (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered bruising and cuts in a late-night attack in Ipswich.

Suffolk police said the incident happened in Burrell Road, near Willoughby Hill, just after midnight on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the man was attacked by two other men and was left with minor cuts and bruising.

Anyone who has knowdledge of the incident or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/46605/20.

