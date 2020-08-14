Man suffers cuts and bruising in late-night attack

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered bruising and cuts in a late-night attack in Ipswich.

Suffolk police said the incident happened in Burrell Road, near Willoughby Hill, just after midnight on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the man was attacked by two other men and was left with minor cuts and bruising.

Anyone who has knowdledge of the incident or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/46605/20.