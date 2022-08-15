News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Burst main which sparked concern over water waste is repaired

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:09 PM August 15, 2022
A burst water main which caused water to rush down an Ipswich road has been fixed

A burst water main which caused "tons" of water to leak down a road in Ipswich has been fixed. 

Residents in Wallers Road near Gippeswyk Park reported the burst water main on Saturday morning. 

Water could be seen coming from underneath the pavement and rushing down the road

A resident who lives on Wallers Road said there was "tons of water" and it has left puddles all down the road.

People were being asked to avoid the area while the burst water main was being fixed by Anglian Water. 

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water confirmed that the water main was fixed over the weekend. 

The spokeswoman also thanked residents for their patience while emergency repairs were carried out. 


