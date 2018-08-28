Gritters out for second night in a row in Suffolk

Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the second day in a row Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

Gritters are out on Suffolk’s vital roads tonight and tomorrow morning ahead of dropping temperatures and a risk of icy conditions.

A gritter heads along Victoria Road in Diss during March's heavy winter weather Picture: SIMON PARKER A gritter heads along Victoria Road in Diss during March's heavy winter weather Picture: SIMON PARKER

With 1,200 miles of top priority roads being gritted from 5.30pm December 10 and another 840 miles treated at 4.30am December 11, Suffolk Highways are prepared for sudden frosty weather to cause havoc on the county’s road network.

The most important routes are all the A roads and B roads, so the A12 and A14 will see gritters spreading salt this evening, as well as some bus routes, busy roads and long inclines that could cause cars to lose grip at high speeds.

Mary Evans, cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Rural Affairs, said: “As the temperatures fall, our gritting teams will be out in force ensuring the county’s road network is treated before frost and ice sets in this evening and overnight.

“We must remind residents of the importance to park considerately to allow our lorries to grit our routes safely – if we can’t fit our gritters down your road due to bad parking, we won’t be able to grit.

“Remember also that even after treatment, the roads can be slippery, so we encourage all motorists to drive with care and to the conditions of the road.

“Thank you to all our gritter operatives who will be out during unsociable hours to help keep our county moving.”