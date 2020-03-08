E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Busy Ipswich road blocked after two car crash

PUBLISHED: 18:09 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:39 08 March 2020

Bury Road in Ipswich is currently blocked following a two car crash Picture: ARCHANT

Bury Road in Ipswich is currently blocked following a two car crash Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A busy road heading out of Ipswich was blocked for two hours following a two car crash.

The exit at junction 53 of the A14 has been closed by police as a result of the crash Picture: ARCHANTThe exit at junction 53 of the A14 has been closed by police as a result of the crash Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police were called to the scene in Bury Road, near the Asda supermarket, around 4.40pm.

The road was blocked in both directions, while police closed the exit of the A14 at junction 53.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police was unable to confirm the extent of any injuries.

The road has since reopened.

