Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

PUBLISHED: 11:15 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 26 April 2019

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Archant

Troubled department store chain, Debenhams, has just revealed a list of the 22 stores it plans to close next year, and branches across Suffolk and north Essex are safe.

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PHIL MORLEYDebenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The chain, which has been a takeover target for Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley, went into a pre-pack administration earlier this month wiping out the stakes of all shareholders including Sports Direct's Mike Ashley.

The company management said they would have to close some outlets in order to keep the chain alive and there were fears the departure of Debenhams from Ipswich would leave an irreparable hole in the High Street - see more here

However, the store, along with those in Bury st Edmunds, Colchester and Chelmsford, are safe.

The stores due to close are: Altrincham, Ashford, Birmingham Fort, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Great Yarmouth, Guildford, Kirkcaldy, Orpington, Slough, Southport, Southsea, Staines, Stockton, Walton, Wandsworth, Welwyn Garden City, Wimbledon, Witney and Wolverhampton.

Debenhams, Chelmsford Picture: GOOGLE MAPSDebenhams, Chelmsford Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The company has warned the 22 store closures could result in 1,200 job losses.

You may also want to watch:

The group has announced a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which will see the affected shops continue trading until early 2020.

Further closures could still be announced following discussions with landlords. Meanwhile rent reductions will be sought on many of the remaining branches.

Debenhams, ColchesterDebenhams, Colchester

Terry Duddy, executive chairman of Debenhams, said: “The issues facing the UK high street are very well known.

“Debenhams has a clear strategy and a bright future, but in order for the business to prosper, we need to restructure the group's store portfolio and its balance sheet, which are not appropriate for today's much-changed retail environment.

“Our priority is to save as many stores and as many jobs as we can, while making the business fit for the future.”

The retailer announced that it would pursue a restructuring last year, but the path for the process has now been cleared after control of the company was passed to its lenders.

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

What’s a chef’s favourite place to eat in East Anglia?

Pascal Canevet of Bury St Edmunds restaurant Maison Bleue Photos by Lucy Taylor Photography

The best places to eat in East Anglia - according to chefs

Eric's Fish & Chips, Thornham Picture: Root Social

The Non-League podcast..... SIL Special.....

Back row, left to right: Robbie Smythe and Alex Day. Front row, left to right Damian Brown and Carl Wilkins

Bonus Elmer sculpture unveiled - but you’ll have to wait until June to see the rest

Ipswich Building Society Launch their Elmer design
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists