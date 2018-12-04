A McDonald’s run, a drunk Tesco trip and an alleyway brandy guzzle among latest drink-drive tales

Eleven people admitted drink-driving on Suffolk's roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Eleven drink-drivers have been disqualified for a combined 18 years and fined £6,000.

A third of those before Ipswich magistrates were involved in collisions before their arrests.

One fled a crash scene; another ran out of fuel on the A12; and a third went to hospital on a spinal board after overturning his car.

US airman Mason Hritz twice mounted a kerb in Cullum Road after being spotted driving an uninsured BMW 525 at speed over a Bury St Edmunds roundabout at 3.45am on November 17.

The 23-year-old, of Drovers Avenue, had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg.

Solicitor Christopher Casey said Hritz faced demotion, had been banned from driving for the military and was made subject to a substance misuse programme.

Mr Casey said Hritz had insured the car but failed to respond to an email regarding the policy, which was subsequently cancelled without his knowledge.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £500.

Kurtis Osborn, 23, of Kent Road, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, was stopped for driving his Ford Fiesta without headlights along London Road, in Ipswich, at 2.25am on November 10.

Prosecutor Natalie Anforth said Osborn told police: “I’m just going to be honest with you; I’ve had some alcohol,” which proved correct when officers found 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of his breath.

He was banned for one year and fined £265.

Jason Totham, 50, of New Cut, Hadleigh, “slurred his words and appeared confused” when found behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra, with a flat tyre, on the central reservation of the westbound A14 near Copdock.

The roofer, who had 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on November 20, told magistrates: “I had a blow-out, which caused the car to swerve, but that’s no excuse for my behaviour. I’m very sorry.”

He was banned for 18 months and fined £120.

Edmunds Ribakovs, 56, of Brayfield Close, Bury St Edmunds, pulled his Ford Fiesta into an alley and swigged brandy to combat low mood, before setting off and rear-ending a courtesy car in Mount Road at 5.30pm on November 12, with 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of his breath.

He was banned for two years and fined £600.

Ben Haynes, 40, of Mill Rise, Saxmundham, received the same penalty for driving his Vauxhall Corsa along the town’s High Street with 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, at 2.50am on November 17.

He apologised, adding: “I’ve learned a valuable lesson.”

Sharon Scott, 56, of Plum Street, Glemsford, abandoned her Vauxhall Astra and front seat passenger following a collision in the car park of Tesco in Sudbury on November 16 – later found hiding in a wardrobe at a friend’s house and arrested with 89mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Solicitor David Allan said her life was “turned upside down” in recent years but that she had taken steps to address resulting issues with alcohol and was now “completely abstinent”.

She was banned for 22 months and fined £150.

Ashley Price, 30, Anton House, Grimwade Street, Ipswich, drove his Mercedes to collect a meal for his pregnant girlfriend from a McDonald’s drive-through just before 1am on November 10.

Difficulty understanding his order, which Price had equal trouble attempting to pay for, gave staff reason to call police, who found the labourer with 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He was banned for 14 months and fined £230.

Nicholas Moore, 32, of Adams Place, Kesgrave, drove his Ford Fiesta along Norwich Road with 85mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on November 19.

The electrician was banned for 20 months and fined £350.

Charlotte Cherryman, 22, of Mill Lane, Hasketon, near Woodbridge, was banned for two years and fined £150 after driving a Volkswagen Polo with 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath along Fonnereau Road on November 15.

Stuart Bartlett, 25, of Cherry Court, Red Lodge, overturned his Vauxhall Corsa in Brandon Road, outside RAF Lakenheath, at 5.30am on May 27. He was taken to hospital with back, chest and neck injuries, and found to have 168 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood – the limit being 80mg.

He was banned for 20 months, fined £120 for drink-driving and fined £40 for careless driving.

Peter Cameron, 54, of Southborough Road, London, had 95mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when his BMW X5 ran out of fuel on the A12 in Woodbridge on November 17.

He was banned for 25 months and fined £3,000.