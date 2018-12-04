Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A McDonald’s run, a drunk Tesco trip and an alleyway brandy guzzle among latest drink-drive tales

04 December, 2018 - 07:30
Eleven people admitted drink-driving on Suffolk's roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eleven people admitted drink-driving on Suffolk's roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Eleven drink-drivers have been disqualified for a combined 18 years and fined £6,000.

A third of those before Ipswich magistrates were involved in collisions before their arrests.

One fled a crash scene; another ran out of fuel on the A12; and a third went to hospital on a spinal board after overturning his car.

US airman Mason Hritz twice mounted a kerb in Cullum Road after being spotted driving an uninsured BMW 525 at speed over a Bury St Edmunds roundabout at 3.45am on November 17.

The 23-year-old, of Drovers Avenue, had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath the legal limit being 35mcg.

Solicitor Christopher Casey said Hritz faced demotion, had been banned from driving for the military and was made subject to a substance misuse programme.

Mr Casey said Hritz had insured the car but failed to respond to an email regarding the policy, which was subsequently cancelled without his knowledge.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £500.

Kurtis Osborn, 23, of Kent Road, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, was stopped for driving his Ford Fiesta without headlights along London Road, in Ipswich, at 2.25am on November 10.

Prosecutor Natalie Anforth said Osborn told police: “I’m just going to be honest with you; I’ve had some alcohol,” which proved correct when officers found 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of his breath.

He was banned for one year and fined £265.

Jason Totham, 50, of New Cut, Hadleigh, “slurred his words and appeared confused” when found behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra, with a flat tyre, on the central reservation of the westbound A14 near Copdock.

The roofer, who had 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on November 20, told magistrates: “I had a blow-out, which caused the car to swerve, but that’s no excuse for my behaviour. I’m very sorry.”

He was banned for 18 months and fined £120.

Edmunds Ribakovs, 56, of Brayfield Close, Bury St Edmunds, pulled his Ford Fiesta into an alley and swigged brandy to combat low mood, before setting off and rear-ending a courtesy car in Mount Road at 5.30pm on November 12, with 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of his breath.

He was banned for two years and fined £600.

Ben Haynes, 40, of Mill Rise, Saxmundham, received the same penalty for driving his Vauxhall Corsa along the town’s High Street with 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, at 2.50am on November 17.

He apologised, adding: “I’ve learned a valuable lesson.”

Sharon Scott, 56, of Plum Street, Glemsford, abandoned her Vauxhall Astra and front seat passenger following a collision in the car park of Tesco in Sudbury on November 16 later found hiding in a wardrobe at a friend’s house and arrested with 89mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Solicitor David Allan said her life was “turned upside down” in recent years but that she had taken steps to address resulting issues with alcohol and was now “completely abstinent”.

She was banned for 22 months and fined £150.

Ashley Price, 30, Anton House, Grimwade Street, Ipswich, drove his Mercedes to collect a meal for his pregnant girlfriend from a McDonald’s drive-through just before 1am on November 10.

Difficulty understanding his order, which Price had equal trouble attempting to pay for, gave staff reason to call police, who found the labourer with 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He was banned for 14 months and fined £230.

Nicholas Moore, 32, of Adams Place, Kesgrave, drove his Ford Fiesta along Norwich Road with 85mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on November 19.

The electrician was banned for 20 months and fined £350.

Charlotte Cherryman, 22, of Mill Lane, Hasketon, near Woodbridge, was banned for two years and fined £150 after driving a Volkswagen Polo with 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath along Fonnereau Road on November 15.

Stuart Bartlett, 25, of Cherry Court, Red Lodge, overturned his Vauxhall Corsa in Brandon Road, outside RAF Lakenheath, at 5.30am on May 27. He was taken to hospital with back, chest and neck injuries, and found to have 168 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood the limit being 80mg.

He was banned for 20 months, fined £120 for drink-driving and fined £40 for careless driving.

Peter Cameron, 54, of Southborough Road, London, had 95mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when his BMW X5 ran out of fuel on the A12 in Woodbridge on November 17.

He was banned for 25 months and fined £3,000.

Topic Tags:

£300 bill for man who punched Felixstowe beach shelter windows

9 minutes ago Tom Potter
Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC

A man has been ordered to pay £300 towards the cost of repairing a beach shelter and police cell he vandalised.

‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend

32 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe street and threatened to kill a friend has been jailed for 30 months.

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

37 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The post-mortem examination of a woman in her 40s found dead in her Ipswich home has proved inconclusive - while police have released a man from bail.

Child cruelty and neglect across Norfolk and Suffolk up 153pc

06:30 James Carr
child cruelty and neglect crimes across the region have more than doubled since 2013. Photo: Getty Images.

The number of children in Norfolk and Suffolk neglected, mistreated and assaulted at the hands of their parents has risen by 153pc in the last five years.

40% of Suffolk children have not been to dentist in a year, figures reveal

05:30 Adam Howlett
More than 60,000 Suffolk children have not seen a dentist in the last 12 months, NHS figures reveal Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

More than 60,000 children in Suffolk have not seen a dentist in the last 12 months, new figures have revealed.

Teenager who attempted to take own life ‘doesn’t meet criteria’ to be sectioned

05:30 Emily Townsend
A Stowmarket mother is speaking out over her family's experience with Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

A distraught mother has described Suffolk’s mental health service as “farcical” and claims it is failing families after her daughter attempted to take her own life – but was not sectioned.

Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals Giving Tree campaign 2018 is launched

05:30 Mark Langford
Brian Taylor, Community Fundraising Manager, Mandy Jordan, Head of Charity, Faye Trenter, parent of former patient and volunteer, & Barbara Buckley, Chief Medical Officer, Angela Bakun, Fundraising Office, kneeling, and Jessica Watkins, Event Fundraising Manager.

The annual appeal to bring some festive cheer to patients in Ipswich and Colchester hospitals is underway.

A frosty start to the day - but fine and dry this afternoon

07:40 Adam Howlett
Grab your scraper - Suffolk has woken to a layer of frost Picture: TIM SCOTT

Suffolk has woken to a layer of frost this morning - but it is set to be a fine and dry for the rest of the day.

A McDonald’s run, a drunk Tesco trip and an alleyway brandy guzzle among latest drink-drive tales

07:30 Tom Potter
Eleven people admitted drink-driving on Suffolk's roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eleven drink-drivers have been disqualified for a combined 18 years and fined £6,000.

Councillor asks for views from public on future of Anglesea Road traffic island in Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:28 Adam Howlett
Councillor Christopher Chambers is conducting a survey to gauge how people feel about the Anglesea Road traffic island Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

An Ipswich county councillor is asking the community what they think should happen to the Anglesea Road traffic island after receiving complaints of traffic problems in the area.

Most read

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant shuts temporarily due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, has closed unexpectedly and for the foreseeable future following a sudden burst pipe Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A McDonald’s run, a drunk Tesco trip and an alleyway brandy guzzle among latest drink-drive tales

Eleven people admitted drink-driving on Suffolk's roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Councillor asks for views from public on future of Anglesea Road traffic island in Ipswich

Councillor Christopher Chambers is conducting a survey to gauge how people feel about the Anglesea Road traffic island Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Teenager who attempted to take own life ‘doesn’t meet criteria’ to be sectioned

A Stowmarket mother is speaking out over her family's experience with Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide