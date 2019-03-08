Ipswich bus consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Almost 70 people were evacuated from a bus after it went up in flames on the A12.

Flames and smoke poured out of the bus as it stood burning at the side of the A12 Picture: @CCRinthemiddle Flames and smoke poured out of the bus as it stood burning at the side of the A12 Picture: @CCRinthemiddle

Firefighters were called to the scene, on the A12 close to the sliproad of junction 18 at Danbury, at around 10.45am today, Friday July 26.

ALmost 70 people were evacuated from the bus Picture: @CCRinthemiddle ALmost 70 people were evacuated from the bus Picture: @CCRinthemiddle

Photographs taken at the scene show the vehicle has the distinctive colour scheme of Ipswich Buses, with the firm's website address emblazoned near the roof of the vehicle.

The vehicle suffered extendsive damage during the blaze Picture: ESSEX POLICE The vehicle suffered extendsive damage during the blaze Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "When fire crews arrived they reported that everyone from the bus had already been safely evacuated.

Most of the bus was gutted by the fire-Picture: ESSEX POLICE Most of the bus was gutted by the fire-Picture: ESSEX POLICE

"The Police also assist at the scene to close part of the roadway, so firefighters could deal with the fire safely and due to the smoke blowing over the road."

A spokesman for Essex Police's Chelmsford and Maldon Local Policing Team, posted on social media: "The A12 is closed southbound from J18 after a bus caught fire.

"68 persons were evacuated and thankfully there were no injuries."

They later tweeted: "The main carriageway is now reopened.

"J18 exit is still closed."

Ipswich Buses has declined to comment.