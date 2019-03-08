Ipswich bus consumed by flames on A12
PUBLISHED: 12:29 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 26 July 2019
Archant
Almost 70 people were evacuated from a bus after it went up in flames on the A12.
Firefighters were called to the scene, on the A12 close to the sliproad of junction 18 at Danbury, at around 10.45am today, Friday July 26.
Photographs taken at the scene show the vehicle has the distinctive colour scheme of Ipswich Buses, with the firm's website address emblazoned near the roof of the vehicle.
A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "When fire crews arrived they reported that everyone from the bus had already been safely evacuated.
"The Police also assist at the scene to close part of the roadway, so firefighters could deal with the fire safely and due to the smoke blowing over the road."
A spokesman for Essex Police's Chelmsford and Maldon Local Policing Team, posted on social media: "The A12 is closed southbound from J18 after a bus caught fire.
"68 persons were evacuated and thankfully there were no injuries."
They later tweeted: "The main carriageway is now reopened.
"J18 exit is still closed."
Ipswich Buses has declined to comment.