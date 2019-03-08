Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich bus consumed by flames on A12

PUBLISHED: 12:29 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 26 July 2019

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Almost 70 people were evacuated from a bus after it went up in flames on the A12.

Flames and smoke poured out of the bus as it stood burning at the side of the A12 Picture: @CCRinthemiddleFlames and smoke poured out of the bus as it stood burning at the side of the A12 Picture: @CCRinthemiddle

Firefighters were called to the scene, on the A12 close to the sliproad of junction 18 at Danbury, at around 10.45am today, Friday July 26.

ALmost 70 people were evacuated from the bus Picture: @CCRinthemiddleALmost 70 people were evacuated from the bus Picture: @CCRinthemiddle

Photographs taken at the scene show the vehicle has the distinctive colour scheme of Ipswich Buses, with the firm's website address emblazoned near the roof of the vehicle.

The vehicle suffered extendsive damage during the blaze Picture: ESSEX POLICEThe vehicle suffered extendsive damage during the blaze Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "When fire crews arrived they reported that everyone from the bus had already been safely evacuated.

Most of the bus was gutted by the fire-Picture: ESSEX POLICEMost of the bus was gutted by the fire-Picture: ESSEX POLICE

"The Police also assist at the scene to close part of the roadway, so firefighters could deal with the fire safely and due to the smoke blowing over the road."

A spokesman for Essex Police's Chelmsford and Maldon Local Policing Team, posted on social media: "The A12 is closed southbound from J18 after a bus caught fire.

"68 persons were evacuated and thankfully there were no injuries."

They later tweeted: "The main carriageway is now reopened.

"J18 exit is still closed."

Ipswich Buses has declined to comment.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Pub in Ipswich town centre where Ed Sheeran played is set to reopen

The new landlords of The Swan Inn, a venue where a young Ed Sheeran performed, are David and Amanda Fisher who aim to breathe new life into the Ipswich pub and re-open it during August. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Pub in Ipswich town centre where Ed Sheeran played is set to reopen

The new landlords of The Swan Inn, a venue where a young Ed Sheeran performed, are David and Amanda Fisher who aim to breathe new life into the Ipswich pub and re-open it during August. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich bus consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘A scandal’ – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues tell QPR that Judge will cost £750k

Alan Judge claps to the fans during the Ipswich Town open day training Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich pub launches ‘Norwood Nachos’

The pub in Henley Road is famed for its football-themed menu items Picture: ARCHANT

Yellow weather warning for heavy rain this weekend

The MET Office has issued a warning for heavy rain this weekend - which could cause flooding Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists