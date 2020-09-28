Ipswich bus driver allegedly kicked after telling man with no face mask to get off

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an Ipswich bus driver was allegedly assaulted after challenging someone who wasn’t wearing a face mask.

The incident happened at the station outside the Sailmakers shopping centre on Sunday, July 12.

A man got onto a bus, but the driver asked him to leave as he was not wearing face covering and the vehicle was not in service.

The driver then got off the bus and contacted a supervisor, who asked the man to leave.

The man then kicked the driver in the knee, though he did not suffer any injuries.

Police have now released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/39254/20.