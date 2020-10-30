Warning: Bus passengers in for a fright this Halloween
PUBLISHED: 09:20 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 30 October 2020
Archant
Bus drivers in Ipswich are getting spooky for a good cause this Halloween as they’ll be dressing up in chilling costumes to scare customers.
The Ipswich Red’s drivers are getting into the spirit today to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance by donning festive attire.
Russ Smith, operations manager at Ipswich Red’s, said: “It is a difficult time for us all presently, especially with the recent news that parts of the country are moving back into lockdown.
“But when some of our drivers approached me with the idea of dressing up in Halloween attire to raise awareness and funds for East Anglian Air Ambulance, I thought, what a great idea.
“We could all do with a giggle and equally it is being done for a very good cause.”
The drivers hope to bring a little “scary laughter and cheer” to passenger journeys and are asking customers to donate in support here.
