Bus services in Ipswich affected after burst water main

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:36 PM April 1, 2022
The Street in Tuddenham St Martin is closed due to a burst water main

The Street in Tuddenham St Martin is closed due to a burst water main - Credit: Google Maps

Bus services in the Ipswich area for the next week have been affected after a water main burst.

The Street in Tuddenham St Martin, outside of the Suffolk town, is closed due to a burst water main until Thursday, April 7.

Ipswich Reds, which runs a number of Ipswich services, has confirmed the issue will cause delays on some routes.

The 70 and 70A services will divert via Playford  instead of the usual route for the duration of this closure, according to Ipswich Reds.

