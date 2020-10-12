E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Buses diverted as new round of roadworks starts in east Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:14 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 12 October 2020

Foxhall Road is closed until the end of the month. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Roadworks in the east of Ipswich are causing major problems for drivers – with bus services altering their routes amid closures of two of the busiest roads into town.

Bus services are being diverted because of the road closures. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBus services are being diverted because of the road closures. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Foxhall Road and Nacton Road are both closed this week for major work – and the Foxhall Road closure continues until the end of the month.

Gas infrastructure company Cadent is doing major work in Foxhall Road. The section between Gladstone Road and Ruskin Road, at the town end of the road, is due to be closed until October 30 while a main is upgraded.

That has forced both Ipswich Buses and First Eastern Counties, which run the “Ipswich Reds” services, to make major changes to their routes.

These will see Ipswich Buses services being diverted along Spring Road and Cauldwell Hall Road, while the Ipswich Reds will be diverted along Felixstowe Road and Derby Road during the closure.

Nacton Road is closed this week only at the junction with Landseer Road, while engineers from Suffolk Highways rebuild the road.

That is forcing a change to Ipswich Buses services, which will be re-routed around Queensway, Cobham Road and Lindbergh Road. The junction is due to reopen on Saturday.

Although it will not affect bus routes, Avondale Road will also be closed for a week from next Friday to allow Suffolk Highways engineers to repair it with a diversion along Benacre Road and Clapgate Lane.

The works are part of a busy autumn for road engineers, especially in the east of the town – and more roadworks are on the way when engineers working for City Fibre start laying new cables in that part of Ipswich.

They have already starting laying new cables in the west of the town, but new teams are due to start work in east Ipswich during the winter as work to bring fibre broadband links extends to all parts of the town.

On the other side of town, Cromer Road will be closed for a week at its junction with Bramford Lane to allow engineers working on behalf of BT to carry out work in the area.

Traffic levels have not quite returned to pre-lockdown levels, but these works are expected to increase congestion on the town’s road network for the rest of the month.

