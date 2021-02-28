Ipswich police officer attempts 2,222 push-ups in 22 hours for good cause
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A Suffolk police officer is training for an almighty fitness challenge to raise money to help the homeless and families in need.
Pc Luke Hall hopes to complete 2,222 sponsored push-ups in 22 hours to help fund the work of an Ipswich homeless shelter.
Pc Hall, a neighbourhood response officer for Ipswich, was inspired by American chef Andre Rush, who does 2,222 push-ups every weekday to raise awareness of the estimated 22 military veterans who die from suicide each day.
What started as a personal test of fitness developed into a fundraising challenge in aid if the Ipswich Bus Shelter –established in 2017 to provide free accommodation, advice and support to vulnerable people on its first converted bus, Tiffers.
The Wherstead Road-based Bus Shelter has since grown to include two outreach vans and a second bus, Cheys, used as a mobile drop-in and advice centre.
But the pandemic has taken its toll on funding over the last year, with the enforced closure of two 'pre-loved' shops in Ipswich and Trimley, as well as some regular sponsors having to withdraw support.
Although the bus has been unable to offer accommodation during restrictions, outreach support has continued with those still living on the streets.
Pc Hall said: "I've chosen the Bus Shelter because I've always had a lot of sympathy for members of the homeless community.
"I realise I've had a blessed life, with a roof over my head and a warm meal in my stomach, while others haven't been as lucky.
"They very much rely on people like the Bus Shelter volunteers for help."
Bus shelter director, Gareth Brenland said: "As well as the homeless, we've been helping an increasing number of struggling families over the last year.
"Any money raised will go towards shortfalls in supplies, running costs and maintaining extra outreach we're providing to refer people to services."
Pc Hall hopes to raise £2,222 in sponsorship for completing 2,222 push-ups within 22 hours on Saturday, May 22.
He began training with 200 a day at the start of February.
"It's a hell of a challenge," he said.
"At the moment, I'm doing four lots a week and adding 22 push-ups pretty much every time.
"I'll be breaking into the 800 mark this week."
To sponsor Pc Hall, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/luke-hall-2222
Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tiffersbus for more on the Bus Shelter's campaign to raise £50,000.