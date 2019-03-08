'Parents were outraged' - vital bus to Suffolk One scrapped

Suffolk One. Picture: GREGG BROWN

"Outraged" parents have spoken of their anger after a bus taking their children to Suffolk One was scrapped.

The 93C and 94C take students from Colchester, Capel St Mary and East Bergholt to Ipswich college.

But Ipswich Buses has now said on its website said that: "Unfortunately, due to withdrawal of funding by Suffolk County Council and unsustainable patronage levels all 94, 94A, 94C journeys will be withdrawn."

It also said the 93C would be withdrawn.

Without the 94C afternoon service, the children will face an hour and a half wait or take a long route via Chantry to get home.

However Mary Evans, cabinet members for highways, transport and rural affairs at Suffolk County Council, said: "There's still time to talk about it and I'm sure we can get it resolved."

Alastair Galbraith, a parent of a student at Suffolk One, said: "When we found out me and all the other parents were outraged.

"That bus is overcrowded enough as it is, standing room only every day and now they've just said they'll cut it.

"The one that's been cancelled in the morning means they'll all have to get the later one, which gets in about 20-25 minutes late every single day.

"It also means that for the new kids coming next year they may not be able to come if there's no bus."

Mrs Evans said: "I'm really grateful for the parents who have been amazing in highlighting this issue.

"The parents are very concerned about their children having to hang around after school or get in to school late which is really just unacceptable.

"You have a lot of parents who have paid a lot of money for their children to be standing up on the bus.

"It's a very full service and we think that perhaps the college and Ipswich buses just need to talk, because maybe they didn't realise quite how important the service is to the college."

A Suffolk One spokesperons said: "Our main mission is to support anyone from One who is affected by these potential changes, so we have commenced discussions with the bus company to find a solution to this issue."

A meeting between Suffolk One and Ipswich Buses will be taking place on Tuesday October 8.