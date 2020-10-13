Ipswich bus driver Goldie who was ‘best dad in the world’ dies aged 71

David Goldsmith, who was known as 'Goldie' after more than 30 years of working for Ipswich Buses, has sadly died at the age of 71.

A father-of-four who spent more than 30 years behind the wheel of Ipswich buses has died at the age of 71.

David Goldsmith, from Ipswich, has died at the age of 71. Picture: GOLDSMITH FAMILY David Goldsmith, from Ipswich, has died at the age of 71. Picture: GOLDSMITH FAMILY

David Goldsmith, known by many as ‘Goldie’, died in a nursing home on Saturday, October 3 after suffering with heart and kidney failure.

The beloved father-of-four, who was described by his youngest son Jordan as the “best dad in the world”, became a well-known figure in Ipswich having worked as a bus driver since leaving school.

Mr Goldsmith was born in the town in 1949 and grew up in a three-bedroom house in Reynolds Road, where he was one of 10 children.

He went to Landseer Secondary Modern School, which was an all boys school in the 1950s, and shortly after leaving he trained as a bus driver.

Mr Goldsmith, known as 'Goldie' was a driver for First Eastern Counties on route 66 for many years Picture: Picture: PAUL GEATER Mr Goldsmith, known as 'Goldie' was a driver for First Eastern Counties on route 66 for many years Picture: Picture: PAUL GEATER

His daughter Christa Lockyer said her dad had “always been a bus driver” and fondly remembers sleeping on the back seat of the coach while he was working.

She said she loved to see him as ‘Goldie’ on the buses – as that was when he was at his happiest.

Mr Goldsmith started his career by working for JDW Coaches in Ipswich, then Ipswich Buses before picking up passengers along route 66 for First Eastern Counties.

He spent more than 30 years as a bus driver and retired around 15 years ago.

David Goldsmith, known as 'Goldie', with his youngest son Jordan, 18, a few months before he died. Picture: GOLDSMITH FAMILY David Goldsmith, known as 'Goldie', with his youngest son Jordan, 18, a few months before he died. Picture: GOLDSMITH FAMILY

Mr Goldsmith leaves behind four children, Christa, 48, Justin, 46, Jonathan, 27, and Jordan, 18. He also leaves behind his best friend of more than 20 years, Nikki Reason, who he spent a lot of time with.

Jordan, 18, who cared for Mr Goldsmith in his final days, said he was “the best dad in the world”. The pair were very close and lived together in Colchester for the last nine years.

He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Holly, 25, Jack, 23, Ollie, 10, Megan 27, and Aiden, 24, along with two great-grandchildren who he loved dearly.

Christa, who is the eldest of Mr Goldsmith’s children, said: “Dad was a lovely little man, who could always stand up for himself.

Mr Goldsmith, pictured with his best friend and former partner Nikki, with their children Jonathan (left) and Jordan. Picture: GOLDSMITH FAMILY Mr Goldsmith, pictured with his best friend and former partner Nikki, with their children Jonathan (left) and Jordan. Picture: GOLDSMITH FAMILY

“He was a real people person, he was always smiling, very considerate and always helped the elderly passengers on and off the buses.

“Everyone loved him and he loved his job, even if it was long hours.”

In his spare time, Mr Goldsmith loved pigeon racing and playing both darts and snooker.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, October 28 at the Chapel of Rest in Ipswich.

David Goldmsith after a long day at work for Ipswich Buses, falling asleep with his son Jonathan, now 27. Picture: GOLDMSITH FAMILY David Goldmsith after a long day at work for Ipswich Buses, falling asleep with his son Jonathan, now 27. Picture: GOLDMSITH FAMILY

Mr Goldsmith’s daughter Christa said he loved flowers, so if anyone would like to send some on the day they can send them to the Chapel of Rest, 32 Boss Hall Road, Ipswich IP1 5BN.