Ipswich Buses to put up fares for second time in a year as Christmas nears

Fares on Ipswich Buses are going up again at the end of November – for the second time in nine months.

Adult single fares will rise by 10p from November 25.

However return tickets for shorter journeys are coming down – with the maximum price return ticket remaining unchanged at £3.80.

The company is also freezing fares for some students and young travellers.

Weekly, monthly, and annual bus passes are also going up – as are “saver” tickets which enable bus users to store journeys on a smartcard.

The company last put up fares in February – but rising costs have forced the borough council-owned company to bring in the new increases.

Managing director Heath Williams said, “We have tried to keep this price increase as low as possible with a number of tickets being frozen or reduced in price.

“However, we do face increased costs in terms of items such as fuel and we want to invest in newer, more environmentally friendly buses, which means that we have had to increase some fares to help pay for this investment.”

The company has brought in new technology to make it easier for passengers to buy tickets.

Customers can now use contactless payment on all buses, meaning they can pay for singles, returns, transfer tickets, day tickets and family tickets using their bankcard, phone or Apple Watch.

Introduced earlier in the year, passengers have welcomed contactless payment which not only means no more fumbling around for change but has also makes boarding times quicker helping to keep bus services on time.

However the new fares will make some Ipswich Buses services more expensive than their First Eastern Counties competitors on routes where both companies operate.

Ipswich Buses is one of a dwindling number of local authority-owned transport companies in the country and has been buffeted by increasing costs – and the need to introduce new vehicles to keep up with new environmental and disability laws.

Earlier this year it introduced several new buses on routes across the town.