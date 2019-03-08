E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Buses ticket prices set to rise from November

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 October 2019

Ipswich Buses are putting up their fares in November. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Buses are putting up their fares in November. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Fares on Ipswich Buses are set to go up by 10p for most singles and 20p for most return journeys from the middle of November.

That means they will go up by between five and 10% for trips in the town. But the adult Day Rover ticket will remain at £4.50 - giving unlimited trips on the company's town routes during the day.

Adult single fares will go up to £1.20, £1.70 or £2.20, while returns will go up to £2, £3, or £4. The family day ticket goes up to £6.50.

The changes will come into effect from Sunday, November 17.

Ipswich Buses general manager Steve Bryce said: "We have tried to keep this price increase as low as possible, with the prices of some tickets being frozen.

"However, we do face increased costs across our business and remain keen to keep our town network stable, while continuing to invest in the introduction of newer vehicles into our fleet."

Customers can still use contactless payment on all buses, meaning they can pay for singles, returns, transfer tickets, day tickets and family tickets using their bankcard, phone or Apple watch.

You may also want to watch:

Also, a new mobile app will be launched soon, to help those customers who purchase multi-journey tickets.

It will avoid the need to purchase them from the Ipswich Buses travel shop or to carry cash to pay the driver.

These increases only affect the town buses - countryside services are not seeing changes to their fares except on journeys that are completely within the town network.

But there will be some changes to school bus fares which will be notified to schools in advance.

These rises are the first on the Ipswich Buses network for a year - during which the company has introduced a number of newer vehicles on its routes and the company has continued to introduce new technology to make it easier to buy tickets.

Ipswich Buses is owned by the borough council but is run as an independent company with its own board of directors.

It has recently taken on some rural bus services in the Mid Suffolk area after their operation was put out to tender by Suffolk County Council as part of a re-organisation of rural bus services.

The full list of changes can be found on the Ipswich Buses website.

