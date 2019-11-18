E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New Ipswich Buses ticket app should make trips around town easier

PUBLISHED: 15:07 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 18 November 2019

Ipswich Buses has introduced a new mobile phone app to make it easier for passengers to buy multi-trip tickets for the company's services in the area.

TThe initiative has been introduced to make it easier for customers to buy tickets and remove the worry of not having the correct change, as well as speeding up boarding times. Ipswich Buses are confident that the new approach will encourage more people to travel by bus.

Heath Williams Managing Director of Ipswich Buses said, "after several months of planning and development we are delighted to be launching our own Ipswich Buses App which will make it easier than ever for customers to buy tickets or plan their journey when traveling with Ipswich Buses".

"Initially only multi journey tickets along with other longer period tickets for use on all town and country services will be available through the app, although if demand is sufficient we will look to add other tickets."

