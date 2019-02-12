Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Ipswich Buses set to scrap credit notes – will you lose money?

PUBLISHED: 15:49 22 February 2019

Ipswich Buses will stop issuing credit notes in March. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Buses will stop issuing credit notes in March. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Ipswich Buses is to stop issuing credit notes at the end of next month in a bid to speed their vehicles at bus stops – but some travellers will be forced to pay more for their journeys.

At present if a passenger buys a ticket with cash they are not given any change. If they don’t have the correct money they are given a credit note they can use against their next bus journey.

These credit notes are being discontinued after March 31 – meaning anyone who offers too much for a ticket will lose their change.

The company said: “We want to make boarding the bus as quick and easy as possible. By applying an exact fare policy we hope that this will improve boarding time for all passengers.

“By removing credit vouchers we will also use fewer ticket rolls – meaning we will reduce our paper waste and help the environment.”

Passengers will still be able to pay cash on their bus – but the company is trying to encourage people to use their contactless cards or to buy tickets in advance – weekly, monthly, six-monthly or annual passes – or buy multi-trip tickets which can be cheaper and are more convenient than buying individual tickets.

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

New road layout “accident waiting to happen” as drivers make 17 complaints to Suffolk Highways

The road markings on Argyle Street in Ipswich have been repainted in the left-hand lane to make the road layout change clear Picture: ARCHANT

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Dad cancels milk deliveries after 50 thefts from doorstep in Ipswich

Andrew Laws, who has repeatedly had milk stolen from outside his home in Rectory Road, Ipswich Picture: JEN MEREDITH

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Buses set to scrap credit notes – will you lose money?

Ipswich Buses will stop issuing credit notes in March. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Wounds to murder victim ‘caused by more than one knife’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man jailed for fraud after stealing more than £26k from vulnerable 50-year-old through Xbox scam

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours ‘severely traumatised’ as gang targets housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Still no arrests made in Ipswich ‘silver taxi’ investigation

Police are yet to make any arrests after several children reported being approached by a silver taxi Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists