Ipswich Buses set to scrap credit notes – will you lose money?

Ipswich Buses will stop issuing credit notes in March. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

Ipswich Buses is to stop issuing credit notes at the end of next month in a bid to speed their vehicles at bus stops – but some travellers will be forced to pay more for their journeys.

At present if a passenger buys a ticket with cash they are not given any change. If they don’t have the correct money they are given a credit note they can use against their next bus journey.

These credit notes are being discontinued after March 31 – meaning anyone who offers too much for a ticket will lose their change.

The company said: “We want to make boarding the bus as quick and easy as possible. By applying an exact fare policy we hope that this will improve boarding time for all passengers.

“By removing credit vouchers we will also use fewer ticket rolls – meaning we will reduce our paper waste and help the environment.”

Passengers will still be able to pay cash on their bus – but the company is trying to encourage people to use their contactless cards or to buy tickets in advance – weekly, monthly, six-monthly or annual passes – or buy multi-trip tickets which can be cheaper and are more convenient than buying individual tickets.