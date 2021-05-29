News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'Don't take your e-scooter on the bus' - call to Ipswich passengers

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:50 PM May 29, 2021   
E-scooters are not permitted on Ipswich Buses, the company has warned passengers

E-scooters are not permitted on Ipswich Buses, the company has warned passengers - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're thinking of taking an e-scooter on the bus, think again. Ipswich Buses has alerted customers that the vehicles are not permitted.

The company posted on Facebook and Twitter: "We are sorry but, due to health and safety reasons, e-scooters are not allowed on our vehicles."

Electric scooters have become increasingly popular in Suffolk and across the UK, with sales having risen sharply - but you can't legally use them except on private land.

Last month, Suffolk Police reminded road users of the laws surrounding the scooters during the national "2 Wheels" safety campaign.

Although e-scooters are legal to purchase in the UK, they are illegal to ride on public roads, cycle lanes and pavements.

They are treated the same as a motor vehicle by the Department for Transport.

You may also want to watch:

This means riders without insurance face up to six penalty points and a £300 fine.

Most Read

  1. 1 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
  2. 2 Care home worker jailed for stealing wedding rings from elderly victims
  3. 3 Ipswich van driver arrested over suspected drugs offences
  1. 4 Woman in her 70s has purse stolen while shopping in Sainsbury's
  2. 5 Child rapist who took photographs of abuse is jailed for 15 years
  3. 6 'Terrified' resident tells Kesgrave shooting trial that boy 'pointed gun at me'
  4. 7 Campaigners oppose demolition of former Ipswich Co-op department store
  5. 8 Ipswich man broke Covid rules because he was bored and depressed
  6. 9 Driver who caused A14 crash which killed mum wins deportation appeal
  7. 10 Work under way on 70 new homes in village
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aayush Desai, aged 17, tragically died in Ipswich on Tuesday, May 18. 

Family raises funds for Suffolk Mind after tragic death of Aayush, 17

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Marks and Spencer has announced it is to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUC

Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Seven new rapid coronavirus testing centres are opening in Suffolk within the next week.

Updated

22 cases of Indian Covid variant identified in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The collision is close to the Dock Spur roundabout

Suffolk Live

Crash involving two cars and two lorries blocks A14

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus