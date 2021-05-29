'Don't take your e-scooter on the bus' - call to Ipswich passengers
If you're thinking of taking an e-scooter on the bus, think again. Ipswich Buses has alerted customers that the vehicles are not permitted.
The company posted on Facebook and Twitter: "We are sorry but, due to health and safety reasons, e-scooters are not allowed on our vehicles."
Electric scooters have become increasingly popular in Suffolk and across the UK, with sales having risen sharply - but you can't legally use them except on private land.
Last month, Suffolk Police reminded road users of the laws surrounding the scooters during the national "2 Wheels" safety campaign.
Although e-scooters are legal to purchase in the UK, they are illegal to ride on public roads, cycle lanes and pavements.
They are treated the same as a motor vehicle by the Department for Transport.
This means riders without insurance face up to six penalty points and a £300 fine.
