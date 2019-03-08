E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

PUBLISHED: 17:24 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 30 September 2019

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

The body of a man has been found in a business in Ipswich.

Officers were called at 6.55am this morning, September 30, to reports that the body of a man had been discovered inside a business premises in Back Hamlet in the town.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, however police are unable to identify him and are asking the public or assistance.

He is believed to have been aged between 30 and 40 years old, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in, of slim build with dark hair.

His body has a number of tattoos, including a distinctive one on his right arm.

He was found wearing ripped blue jeans and a white Adidas t-shirt.

Officers currently believe that he was Romanian due to some personal effects found in his possession.

Anyone who has concerns that a friend or relative may be missing is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary immediately.

Anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101, quoting reference CAD 47 of September 30.

