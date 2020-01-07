Buttermarket Centre to close overnight for maintenance works

The Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich will be closed from 10pm this evening for essential maintenance works. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS Archant

The cinema, car park and all restaurants will be closed later this evening due to essential maintenance work at the Ipswich Buttermarket Centre.

The shopping centre, which normally closes at midnight, will shut from 10pm this evening and will not reopen until 8am tomorrow morning.

The closure includes the 420-space car park, which is usually open 24/7.

In posters displayed around the centre, the Buttermarket states: "Due to routine maintenance, the car park, Buttermarket Centre and all units will be closed with no public access from 10pm on Tuesday, January 7 to Wednesday, January 8."

This means anyone wishing to go to the Empire cinema or out for an evening meal, will need to remove their cars from the underground car park before 10pm.

This will also affect anyone hoping to use Pure gym - which is usually available to its members 24/7 - as there will be no public access between these hours.

Anyone who usually parks in the car park before 8am will need to find an alternative place to park - or come in a little bit later.