Cadets recognised by Home Office for ground-breaking home security project

Published: 1:10 PM October 25, 2021

The Ipswich cadets have been honoured by the Home Office - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police cadets who provided free home security devices to increase safety measures in their community have been recognised in a national award scheme.

The Ipswich cadet team's volunteer work in the town was commended by the Home Office's Lord Ferrers at a ceremony in London after they met concerns from some residents about home security and burglaries.

The cadets offered both reassurance and free home security devices to local people.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: “Congratulations to all the cadets whose commitment to public service was recognised in this prestigious award.

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

"I know this acclaim is richly deserved as I have seen first-hand the great work that our cadets do within their communities.

“I have always been a huge supporter of the police cadets service and proud to see the number of cadet units has expanded across the county since I was first elected."

Inspector Matt Breeze, cadet leader, said: “The team displayed great determination and problem-solving skills and spent several evenings talking to residents in their homes and at a special community event, bringing reassurance as well as a friendly face as well as helping to install the security devices.



