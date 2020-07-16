Car careers off the road and ploughs into bushes

The car crashed into some bushes in Cambridge Drive, Ipswich Picture: CHANTRY COMMUNITY PAGE Archant

A car was left stranded in bushes after an accident in Ipswich this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The car came off Cambridge Drive, close to the junction with Birkfield Drive, at around 3pm.

You may also want to watch:

Police arrived to discover the car had left the carriageway and become stranded in bushes at the side of the road.

Three fire crews were called to the scene, as was an ambulance.

A police spokesman said three people were in the car at the time of the crash, but there were “no visible injuries”.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash while the vehicle is recovered.