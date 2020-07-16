E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Car careers off the road and ploughs into bushes

PUBLISHED: 16:08 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 16 July 2020

The car crashed into some bushes in Cambridge Drive, Ipswich Picture: CHANTRY COMMUNITY PAGE

A car was left stranded in bushes after an accident in Ipswich this afternoon.

The car came off Cambridge Drive, close to the junction with Birkfield Drive, at around 3pm.

Police arrived to discover the car had left the carriageway and become stranded in bushes at the side of the road.

Three fire crews were called to the scene, as was an ambulance.

A police spokesman said three people were in the car at the time of the crash, but there were “no visible injuries”.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash while the vehicle is recovered.

