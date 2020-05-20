Cannabis factory worth £100,000 found in Ipswich raid

About 260 cannabis plants were found in a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

More than 250 cannabis plants were found during a raid on a property in Ipswich.

Officers discovered the growing operation on Tuesday, May 19, when they executed a warrant at an address in Severn Road in the town.

Once inside they found about 260 cannabis plants – estimated to be worth around £100,000 – along with hydroponics equipment and electrical paraphernalia.

Islam Xhebxhia, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Xhebxhia was later charged for the offence of production of cannabis.

He was remanded and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today, May 20.