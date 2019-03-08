Motorcyclist injured after collision with car in town centre

The collision took place on St Helens Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A motorcyclist has been left with leg injuries after colliding with a car near Ipswich town centre.

Suffolk police received reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle in St Helen's Street in the town at about 1.20pm on September 25.

An ambulance was called to the scene.

The motorcyclist sustained leg injuries but these are not thought to be serious.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

The road is now clear.