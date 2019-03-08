Man charged after BMW broken into in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 19:26 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:51 02 October 2019
Archant
A man has been charged after a number of items were stolen from a car in Ipswich.
A hoover, a fire extinguisher, hand tools and a pair of binoculars were all stolen from a BMW 5 series.
You may also want to watch:
The break-in took place in Constable Road at some point between midnight and 4.15pm on Monday, September 30.
Thomas Moore, 59, from Bolton Lane in Ipswich was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and appeared in front of Suffolk Magistrates on Tuesday, October 1.
He was remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates again on October 10.
Comments have been disabled on this article.