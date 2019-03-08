Man charged after BMW broken into in Ipswich

A man has been charged after a number of items were stolen from a car in Ipswich.

A hoover, a fire extinguisher, hand tools and a pair of binoculars were all stolen from a BMW 5 series.

The break-in took place in Constable Road at some point between midnight and 4.15pm on Monday, September 30.

Thomas Moore, 59, from Bolton Lane in Ipswich was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and appeared in front of Suffolk Magistrates on Tuesday, October 1.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates again on October 10.