One person taken to hospital following collision in Ipswich town centre

Emergency services have been called to Crown Street following a collision

A pedestrian and a car were involved in a collision in Ipswich town centre on Thursday morning.

Police were called to Crown Street just before 10am following reports of an incident.

The collision is said to have taken place close to Marks and Spencers and the NCP car park.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been called to the scene.

A spokesman for the service said: "We were called at 9.48am with reports of a collision in Tower Ramparts, Ipswich.

"We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer.

"One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further care."

Delays have been reported in the area.