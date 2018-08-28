Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road
PUBLISHED: 09:26 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:26 13 December 2018
Archant
A car lost its front bumper aftera crash in Ipswich town centre during today’s rush hour.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 8am this morning following reports of a crash on the Grey Friars roundabout opposite the Novotel in the town.
No-one was injured in the collision although an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution.
A silver Ford Fiesta appears to have sustained substantial damage in the collision. Its front bumper was completely ripped off and a headlight dislodged.
A silver Peugeot CC 206 was also involved in the crash.
Suffolk Constabulary were able to get the cars off the road and round to the nearby Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant to alleviate traffic that had built up both ways in Franciscan Way and Wolsey Street.