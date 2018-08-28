Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

PUBLISHED: 09:26 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:26 13 December 2018

The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A car lost its front bumper aftera crash in Ipswich town centre during today’s rush hour.

Police were able to get both cars off the road Picture: ARCHANTPolice were able to get both cars off the road Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to the scene shortly after 8am this morning following reports of a crash on the Grey Friars roundabout opposite the Novotel in the town.

No-one was injured in the collision although an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution.

A silver Ford Fiesta appears to have sustained substantial damage in the collision. Its front bumper was completely ripped off and a headlight dislodged.

A silver Peugeot CC 206 was also involved in the crash.

The Grey Friars roundabout Picture: ARCHANTThe Grey Friars roundabout Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Constabulary were able to get the cars off the road and round to the nearby Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant to alleviate traffic that had built up both ways in Franciscan Way and Wolsey Street.

Topic Tags:

Man from Ipswich still missing

07:17 Dominic Moffitt
Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man who was last seen at work two days ago has not yet been found.

Mental health campaigners to hold protests in London over inspection report

50 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest outside Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Mental health campaigners will head to London to demand better mental health care in the region.

Two abnormal loads to cause road delays before Christmas

07:02 Dominic Moffitt
Abnormal loads will cause delays to roads across East Anglia as we head towards Christmas Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

Motorists are being advised by Suffolk police to expect delays across the county’s roads on two separate occasions during the festive period.

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

05:30 Jake Foxford
Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A school is set to create a new teaching block to help it meet a growing demand for pupil places.

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

Yesterday, 17:22 Tom Potter
Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Detectives investigating reports of an attack outside an Ipswich restaurant have arrested two people.

Was leadership challenge best thing that could have happened for Mrs May?

Yesterday, 21:56 Richard Porritt
Prime Minister Theresa May has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust her with a vote of no confidence. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The prime minister might have won a confidence vote but, asks political editor RICHARD PORRITT, what now for her leadership, Brexit and the country?

Breaking News Theresa May hangs on - but how long will she stay in Downing Street?

Yesterday, 21:19 Paul Geater
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street in London after surviving an attempt by some Tory MPs to oust her with a vote of no confidence. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Theresa May has won the confidence vote on her leadership of the Conservatives – but has promised MPs she will not lead the party into the next General Election.

Mother-of-two from Melton is crowned World’s Strongest Woman

Yesterday, 19:01 Adam Howlett
Andrea Thompson, lifts the trophy as she is crowned World's Strongest Woman Picture: SCOTT LLOYD PHOTOGRAPHY

A powerhouse supermum from Melton has been crowned the World’s Strongest Woman – having only taken up the sport three-and-a-half years ago.

New-look New Wolsey coming as theatre Square rejuvenation project approved

Yesterday, 19:00 Jake Foxford
The plan has now been approved by Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is set for a radical makeover after planning permission was approved for the development of the old borough council site and spiral carpark.

Arrest after night-time burglary at Ipswich B&B

Yesterday, 18:58 Amy Gibbons
The B&B was burgled on Christchurch Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after an amount of food was stolen from an B&B in Ipswich.

Most read

Man from Ipswich still missing

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Mother-of-two from Melton is crowned World’s Strongest Woman

Andrea Thompson, lifts the trophy as she is crowned World's Strongest Woman Picture: SCOTT LLOYD PHOTOGRAPHY

Gallery First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting in January

Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide