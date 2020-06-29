E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Car ablaze after crash near busy junction

PUBLISHED: 22:39 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:39 29 June 2020

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have been called to a road in Ipswich after a two-vehicle crash left one car ablaze.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 9.45pm on Monday after receiving reports of a collision between a Ford and a Volkswagen in Felixstowe Road, near the roundabout to join the A12 and A14.

Police and an ambulance also attended the scene, with the road closed and two people taken to hospital.

However, the extent of the injuries is not yet clear.

A fire crew from Ipswich East tackled the blaze and a stop was called at 10.17pm.

