News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Council working to fix technical difficulties with car park machines

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:32 PM September 13, 2021   
Some of Ipswich Borough Council's car parks are experiencing difficulties with card payments

Some of Ipswich Borough Council's car parks are experiencing difficulties with card payments - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich Borough Council is currently working to fix technical difficulties with the pay and display machines at some of its car parks.

The problems mean the council's machines are not currently accepting card payments. The council has called for motorists to use other payment methods including cash or mobile payment service MiPermit. 

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said it was not yet clear which car parks are being affected by the technical difficulties, but an investigation into the issue was underway. 

"The issue is being worked on now to get it working again as soon as possible," the council spokesman added.

"All the other payment methods are still available and it is affecting some of our car parks.

You may also want to watch:

"We appreciate your patience while we investigate the issue and apologise for any inconvenience."

Ipswich Borough Council operates long and short stay car parks throughout the town centre. 



Most Read

  1. 1 Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall
  2. 2 Are you in our pictures of Yates in Ipswich from 2000?
  3. 3 Severe delays on A12 after lorry overturns
  1. 4 WATCH: Drone footage captures moment Ever Ace arrives in Felixstowe
  2. 5 Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates
  3. 6 World's largest container ship docks at Port of Felixstowe
  4. 7 Town's surprise send-off to postie Jack for 20 years of service
  5. 8 Latest timings as world's largest container ship set to arrive in Suffolk
  6. 9 A14 reopens after three-vehicle crash near Copdock
  7. 10 From Felixstowe to Flushing Meadows: Emma Raducanu's rise began in Suffolk
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe

World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance has been spotted landing in Castle Hill, Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man airlifted to hospital after incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Foxhall Road property is the most expensive home for sale in Ipswich

Housing | Gallery

Take a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Schoolgirl allegedly raped more than 20 times, court told

Jane Hunt

person