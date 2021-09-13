Council working to fix technical difficulties with car park machines

Published: 12:32 PM September 13, 2021

Ipswich Borough Council is currently working to fix technical difficulties with the pay and display machines at some of its car parks.

The problems mean the council's machines are not currently accepting card payments. The council has called for motorists to use other payment methods including cash or mobile payment service MiPermit.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said it was not yet clear which car parks are being affected by the technical difficulties, but an investigation into the issue was underway.

"The issue is being worked on now to get it working again as soon as possible," the council spokesman added.

"All the other payment methods are still available and it is affecting some of our car parks.

"We appreciate your patience while we investigate the issue and apologise for any inconvenience."

