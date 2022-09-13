Emergency services called to car submerged at Alton Water

A car was found submerged in the reservoir at Alton Water (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Emergency services have been called to a car submerged in the reservoir at Alton Water.

Officers and fire crews were called to Alton Water at about 12.10pm on Tuesday to reports that a car was submerged in water.

A Suffolk police spokesman said a car was found in the water near the Birchwood car park.

The spokesman added: "The car will remain in place until it is removed by the appropriate authority."

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to assist the police with the incident.

Appliances from Woodbridge, Princes Street and Holbrook were called to the scene.