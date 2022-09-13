News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Emergency services called to car submerged at Alton Water

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:26 PM September 13, 2022
A car was found submerged in the reservoir at Alton Water 

A car was found submerged in the reservoir at Alton Water (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Emergency services have been called to a car submerged in the reservoir at Alton Water. 

Officers and fire crews were called to Alton Water at about 12.10pm on Tuesday to reports that a car was submerged in water. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said a car was found in the water near the Birchwood car park. 

The spokesman added: "The car will remain in place until it is removed by the appropriate authority."

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to assist the police with the incident. 

Appliances from Woodbridge, Princes Street and Holbrook were called to the scene. 

