Find out the nine Ipswich streets where thieves have broken into cars this year

PUBLISHED: 12:22 09 January 2019

Police in Ipswich are investigating a series of car break-ins Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Police are reminding motorists to remove belongings from their vehicles and to ensure they are locked after a series of thefts from vehicles in Ipswich since the beginning of the new year.

At least nine incidents have been recorded in the town so far – with items stolen including cash, sat navs, tools, mobile phone, clothing, laptop, keys, shoes, headphones, documents and a handbag.

A police spokesman said the incidents had happened in Murray Road, Lacy Street, Hogarth Road, Station Street, Great Gipping Street, Cemetery Road, Burlington Road, Anthonys Cresent, and Penny Lane at Purdis Farm.

A police spokesman urged people to always check vehicle door handles to ensure the locks have engaged.

Anyone with information about the thefts or knows who is responsible should contact Suffolk police on 101 or via the online crime reporting link at www.suffolk.police.uk

