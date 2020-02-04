Breaking
Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC
PUBLISHED: 21:02 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:06 04 February 2020
Archant
Emergency crews were called to a 'public order incident' at a drive-thru KFC in Ipswich tonight.
The incident happened behind the KFC restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
A police spokesman said that officers were called to the scene at 8.07pm on Tuesday.
Two police cars and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance service attended.
The spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said a public order incident had occurred, but that no other information was available at this time.
It is not clear whether anyone has been arrested as a result of the incident.
Paramedics are believed to have treated one man at the scene for unknown injuries while police spoke to members of the public.
