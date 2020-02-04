E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

PUBLISHED: 21:02 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:06 04 February 2020

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Emergency crews were called to a 'public order incident' at a drive-thru KFC in Ipswich tonight.

The incident happened behind the KFC restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTThe incident happened behind the KFC restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A police spokesman said that officers were called to the scene at 8.07pm on Tuesday.

Two police cars and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance service attended.

The spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said a public order incident had occurred, but that no other information was available at this time.

It is not clear whether anyone has been arrested as a result of the incident.

Paramedics are believed to have treated one man at the scene for unknown injuries while police spoke to members of the public.

