Nando’s reopens in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:32 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 02 June 2020

Nando's at Ipswich's Cardinal Park has reopened for deliveries Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Nando’s has reopened one of its Ipswich restaurants for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Cardinal Park restaurant closed in the week before the nation entered lockdown on March 23, but it is among a number of the chain’s locations that has started serving food again.

It is currently only open for deliveries, so members of the public are unable to make orders for collection.

Nando’s in Ipswich’s Euro Retail Park remains closed.

In a statement on the company’s website, it says: “We’re gradually firing our grills back up across the country for new Nando’s delivery service and offering click and collect from most of Nando’s restaurants too.

“The safety of our customers and our team is our highest priority, so we’ve been working hard over the past few weeks to develop new measures in line with government guidelines.

“We’re still not open for eat in or takeaway orders via the phone or in person, but you can now get your peri peri fix at home by ordering online from selected restaurants.”

Nando’s in Colchester’s Tollgate Retail Park opened for deliveries as part of an earlier pilot in May.

