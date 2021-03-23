Home carer fights to keep 'gentle giant' Ruby alive
- Credit: Lucy Sparrow
An Ipswich home carer is fighting to pay the £400 needed monthly for vet bills.
Lucy Sparrow was told that gentle giant, Ruby, has diabetes after the Doberman had a urine tract infection last week.
But due to Ms Sparrow's limited funds from her home caring allowance, she is struggling to pay the cost of insulin injections and blood tests.
The 27-year-old said: "Ruby loves her long walks every day and she is a very happy, loving, and cuddly girl.
"The vets have told us that we should consider having her put to sleep because it’s going to be very expensive treating her.
You may also want to watch:
"It's going to be a real struggle but I think if we skimp a bit we can keep her."
Ms Sparrow's mum, who is medically retired from Axa Insurance due to a degenerative spinal illness, hopes to celebrate Ruby's 12 birthday on April 16.
You can donate to help Ruby and her family here.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich man tried to meet 13-year-old girl at Christchurch Park
- 2 VIDEO: Ipswich dinner lady wins £1million on the National Lottery
- 3 School in Ipswich closed until after Easter due to Covid cases
- 4 Inquest into 'truly sad' death of man who fell on Cornhill steps
- 5 Boy, 17, released on bail following Ipswich stabbing
- 6 Covid vaccine bus delivers 341 Ipswich jabs in one day
- 7 Former barman stole money while working at riverside pub
- 8 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
- 9 Police assist man found walking naked on outskirts of Ipswich
- 10 Police try to identify owners of 83 suspected stolen dogs seized in raid