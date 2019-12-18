E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Windmill floats, fancy dress and huge crowds attended the Ipswich carnival procession in 1984

PUBLISHED: 19:37 18 December 2019

Three people entertain the crowds, as they cycled through the highstreet on a tandem Picture: IVAN SMITH

Three people entertain the crowds, as they cycled through the highstreet on a tandem Picture: IVAN SMITH

Ivan Smith

We took a march back down the Ipswich highstreet in 1984 for the Ipswich carnival procession.

Smile and wave, the people dressed up on the floats appeared to be enjoying themselves Picture: IVAN SMITHSmile and wave, the people dressed up on the floats appeared to be enjoying themselves Picture: IVAN SMITH

Hundreds of people gathered in the streets of the Ipswich town centre during the summer to watch the fabulous floats go by.

A long line of youngsters trail through the Ipswich highstreet dressed as a creature Picture: IVAN SMITHA long line of youngsters trail through the Ipswich highstreet dressed as a creature Picture: IVAN SMITH

The groups of people on the floats smiled and waved at the crowds as they went past, dressed in a variety of different costumes.

A brilliant windmill float went throufh the Ipswich high street Picture: IVAN SMITHA brilliant windmill float went throufh the Ipswich high street Picture: IVAN SMITH

One float had a fully constructed windmill on the back, which made quite the spectacle.

There was a new cowboy in town, at the Ipswich carnival followed by a crowd of people joining in the fun Picture: IVAN SMITHThere was a new cowboy in town, at the Ipswich carnival followed by a crowd of people joining in the fun Picture: IVAN SMITH

Three people dressed in fur hats and skirts rode a tandem in the procession.

The majorettes dressed in their smart uniforms walk in the carnival procession Picture: IVAN SMITHThe majorettes dressed in their smart uniforms walk in the carnival procession Picture: IVAN SMITH

A variety of young and old joined in the carnival celebrations.

St Thomas play group float in the Ipswich carnival procession '84 Picture: IVAN SMITHSt Thomas play group float in the Ipswich carnival procession '84 Picture: IVAN SMITH

■ Do you remember the Ipswich carnival in 1984? Email your memories to newsroom@archant.co.uk

