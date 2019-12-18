Windmill floats, fancy dress and huge crowds attended the Ipswich carnival procession in 1984
PUBLISHED: 19:37 18 December 2019
Ivan Smith
We took a march back down the Ipswich highstreet in 1984 for the Ipswich carnival procession.
Smile and wave, the people dressed up on the floats appeared to be enjoying themselves Picture: IVAN SMITH
Hundreds of people gathered in the streets of the Ipswich town centre during the summer to watch the fabulous floats go by.
A long line of youngsters trail through the Ipswich highstreet dressed as a creature Picture: IVAN SMITH
The groups of people on the floats smiled and waved at the crowds as they went past, dressed in a variety of different costumes.
A brilliant windmill float went throufh the Ipswich high street Picture: IVAN SMITH
One float had a fully constructed windmill on the back, which made quite the spectacle.
There was a new cowboy in town, at the Ipswich carnival followed by a crowd of people joining in the fun Picture: IVAN SMITH
Three people dressed in fur hats and skirts rode a tandem in the procession.
The majorettes dressed in their smart uniforms walk in the carnival procession Picture: IVAN SMITH
A variety of young and old joined in the carnival celebrations.
St Thomas play group float in the Ipswich carnival procession '84 Picture: IVAN SMITH
