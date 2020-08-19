Gallery

Days Gone By: Do you remember the Ipswich Carnival of 1993?

Company of Four promote their new show at the Regent during the Ipswich Carnival parade in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Carnival was one of the town’s most popular events for many years – attracting huge crowds to see the parade and enjoy its fun day.

A patriotic flavour to one float at Ipswich Carnival in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT A patriotic flavour to one float at Ipswich Carnival in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Back in 1993 the procession of decorated floats made its way through the town centre and was hailed as one of its best ever cavalcades.

Theatre groups, schools, youth organisations, and businesses were among the many different bodies to take part.

The parade made its way to Christchurch Park where there was a funfair, stalls, displays and games.

The carnival was a fixture in the town’s calendar of events until the early 2000s.

St John Ambulance members on their float Picture: ARCHANT St John Ambulance members on their float Picture: ARCHANT

Youngsters dressed up in classic army outfits for their fancy dress at Ipswich Carnival 1993 Picture: ARCHANT Youngsters dressed up in classic army outfits for their fancy dress at Ipswich Carnival 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Taking some down time from the excitement of Ipswich Carnival 1993 Picture: ARCHANT Taking some down time from the excitement of Ipswich Carnival 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Not everything is quite how it seems on this float from Ipswich Carnival 1993 Picture: ARCHANT Not everything is quite how it seems on this float from Ipswich Carnival 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Youngsters taking part in the Ipswich Carnival 1993 as the procession made its way through the town Picture: ARCHANT Youngsters taking part in the Ipswich Carnival 1993 as the procession made its way through the town Picture: ARCHANT

There were lots of children on the decorated floats at Ipswich Carnival in 1993. Did you take part? Picture: ARCHANT There were lots of children on the decorated floats at Ipswich Carnival in 1993. Did you take part? Picture: ARCHANT

Handford Hall school's float makes it was around the Cornhill watched by the crowds at Ipswich Carnival 1993 Picture: ARCHANT Handford Hall school's float makes it was around the Cornhill watched by the crowds at Ipswich Carnival 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

