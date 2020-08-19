Days Gone By: Do you remember the Ipswich Carnival of 1993?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 20 August 2020
Ipswich Carnival was one of the town’s most popular events for many years – attracting huge crowds to see the parade and enjoy its fun day.
Back in 1993 the procession of decorated floats made its way through the town centre and was hailed as one of its best ever cavalcades.
Theatre groups, schools, youth organisations, and businesses were among the many different bodies to take part.
The parade made its way to Christchurch Park where there was a funfair, stalls, displays and games.
The carnival was a fixture in the town’s calendar of events until the early 2000s.
