Power tools and £5,000 cash seized as police raid Ipswich property

Police seized around £5,000 in cash and more than 50 power tools as three men were arrested in connection with theft, fraud and burglary offences in Ipswich.

Suffolk police conducted a warrant and raided a property in the Whitehouse area of the town at around 7am on Thursday.

At the property, officers recovered the cash and the power tools and arrested three men, aged 27, 33 and 57, on suspicion of fraud by false representation, interference of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

They were subsequently taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning and have been released on police bail to answer on December 3.

Police have now released images of the power tools containing their serial numbers.

Anyone who may recognise the items is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference number 37/52353/20.