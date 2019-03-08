E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Caravan encampment departs Ipswich parkland

PUBLISHED: 12:59 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 03 September 2019

A number of caravans pulled up on land in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A number of caravans pulled up on land in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A group of travellers have departed an area of land in Ipswich.

Caravans on parkland in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTEDCaravans on parkland in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

The encampment occupied land in the north-west area of town for almost a week.

You may also want to watch:

A number of caravans moved onto the park near Castle Hill Primary School last Wednesday, August 28, having earlier been situated at Whitton Sports Centre.

Caravans and cars were visible from Congreve Road the morning after Ipswich Borough Council went to court to apply for an order requesting the removal of vehicles and property from a field at nearby Whitton Sports Centre.

Ipswich Borough Council said the occupants' continued presence was in contravention of a direction giving a local authority power to order any person living in a vehicle to move off land.

A spokesman said the council had taken all necessary steps, along with partners, to secure their departure, which was confirmed on Monday morning.

Most Read

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Have you been snapped celebrating Town’s latest win at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Superdrug closure part of trend as shops leave Ipswich’s Carr Street

The Superdrug store in Carr Street is due to close at the end of this week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Would you take a gamble on a cheap lunch?

The Novotel hotel in Ipswich is one of four businesses in suffolk signed up for Too Good To Go, an app that helps reduce food waste Picture: GREGG BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Have you been snapped celebrating Town’s latest win at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Superdrug closure part of trend as shops leave Ipswich’s Carr Street

The Superdrug store in Carr Street is due to close at the end of this week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Would you take a gamble on a cheap lunch?

The Novotel hotel in Ipswich is one of four businesses in suffolk signed up for Too Good To Go, an app that helps reduce food waste Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘He died for six minutes’ – Ian meets heroes that saved him

Ian Clarke and his partner Marina Keevil with the people that saved Ian's life. L-R James Brewer, Sam Hunnibell,Marina Keevil, Ian Clarke,Nigel Watts, John Rawlinson, Michael Watts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New bridleway bridge gives safer route across railway to Felixstowe

Network Rail has completed the new bridleway bridge over the Felixstowe branch line at Trimley. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Caravan encampment departs Ipswich parkland

A number of caravans pulled up on land in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

‘Huge’ interest from Star Wars fans as brewery launches Stormtrooper beers

St Peter's Brewery has taken a galactic step with the launch of its Original Stormtrooper beers Picture: JON ENOCH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists