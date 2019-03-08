Caravan encampment departs Ipswich parkland

A number of caravans pulled up on land in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A group of travellers have departed an area of land in Ipswich.

Caravans on parkland in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED Caravans on parkland in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

The encampment occupied land in the north-west area of town for almost a week.

A number of caravans moved onto the park near Castle Hill Primary School last Wednesday, August 28, having earlier been situated at Whitton Sports Centre.

Caravans and cars were visible from Congreve Road the morning after Ipswich Borough Council went to court to apply for an order requesting the removal of vehicles and property from a field at nearby Whitton Sports Centre.

Ipswich Borough Council said the occupants' continued presence was in contravention of a direction giving a local authority power to order any person living in a vehicle to move off land.

A spokesman said the council had taken all necessary steps, along with partners, to secure their departure, which was confirmed on Monday morning.