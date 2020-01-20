E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Looking back to the last day of sales at the Ipswich Cattle Market in 1985

PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 January 2020

Looking out over the Cattle Market on its last day Picture: IVAN SMITH

Looking out over the Cattle Market on its last day Picture: IVAN SMITH

IVAN SMITH

The Ipswich Cattle Market was a feature in the town for centuries but all that came to an end in 1985 with the last ever sale.

These little piggies went to market! Picture: IVAN SMITHThese little piggies went to market! Picture: IVAN SMITH

The market had many different sites over the years, including the Cornhill, moving from there to the top of Silent Street close to the Buttermarket in 1812 - an area still called the Old Cattle Market.

It then moved to its final site on what was then the town marshes in 1856. This was between Portman Road and Princes Street and today is a car park and home to the Sir Bobby Robson statue.

Market days would regularly be on Tuesdays where the area would be thriving with livestock and cows, pigs and sheep all being sold.

The auctioneer during the selling of farm animals at the Cattle Market Picture: IVAN SMITHThe auctioneer during the selling of farm animals at the Cattle Market Picture: IVAN SMITH

On a regular occasions animals would manage to escape from the market and would wander the Ipswich streets until they were eventually caught by their owners.

Our gallery here features the final sale day.

