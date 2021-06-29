WATCH: Fans in Ipswich go wild as England beats Germany in Euros

Published: 8:07 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 8:30 PM June 29, 2021

England fans in Ipswich celebrate at Isaacs as England knocked Germany out of the Euros. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England have knocked Germany out of the Euros - and Three Lions fans in Ipswich certainly celebrated in style.

Fans at Isaacs on the Waterfront cheered as Gareth Southgate's side beat our old footballing rivals 2-0 - the first time since the 1966 World Cup final that England has knocked out Germany in a major tournament.

It proved football could be coming home this year.

The win means England go into the quarter-finals, where they could face Sweden or Ukraine.

Goals were scored by Raheem Sterling - his third of the championship - and Harry Kane, who netted his first.

