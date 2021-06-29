News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Fans in Ipswich go wild as England beats Germany in Euros

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:07 PM June 29, 2021    Updated: 8:30 PM June 29, 2021
England fans in Ipswich lose it at Isaacs as England knocks Germany out of the Euros. 

England fans in Ipswich celebrate at Isaacs as England knocked Germany out of the Euros. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England have knocked Germany out of the Euros - and Three Lions fans in Ipswich certainly celebrated in style.

Fans embraced after the England victory - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans at Isaacs on the Waterfront cheered as Gareth Southgate's side beat our old footballing rivals 2-0 - the first time since the 1966 World Cup final that England has knocked out Germany in a major tournament. 

It proved football could be coming home this year. 

Cheers and excitement at two England goals - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jubilation at the stunning result as England beat Germany - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The win means England go into the quarter-finals, where they could face Sweden or Ukraine. 

England are now through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Goals were scored by Raheem Sterling - his third of the championship - and Harry Kane, who netted his first.

Crowds go wild as England wins their match against Germany with a 2:0 victory. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Did you watch the game? How did you celebrate? We would love to hear from you if you have a great story or pictures celebrating the Euros. 

Email us to be included.

Crowds go wild as England beat Germany 2-0 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England will face Sweden or Ukraine in the final eight of the tournament - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England fans watched the game at Isaacs in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It is the first time England have beaten Germany in a major tournament since 1966 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Did you watch England beat Germany 2-0? - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The game at Wembley stadium was a stunning result for the Three Lions - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans have celebrated one of England's greatest victories - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans watched the game in pubs and venues across Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored to give England victory - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Could football finally be coming home after the win against Germany? - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds go wild as England win 2-0 against Germany - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There were scenes of jubilation at Isaacs in Ipswich following the win - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England are now through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and have not yet conceded a goal in the tournament - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


