WATCH: Fans in Ipswich go wild as England beats Germany in Euros
England have knocked Germany out of the Euros - and Three Lions fans in Ipswich certainly celebrated in style.
Fans at Isaacs on the Waterfront cheered as Gareth Southgate's side beat our old footballing rivals 2-0 - the first time since the 1966 World Cup final that England has knocked out Germany in a major tournament.
It proved football could be coming home this year.
The win means England go into the quarter-finals, where they could face Sweden or Ukraine.
Goals were scored by Raheem Sterling - his third of the championship - and Harry Kane, who netted his first.
