Ipswich Central backs council purchase of Martlesham retail park

PUBLISHED: 15:40 28 November 2018

Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central

Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central

Archant

The chief executive of the group that represents businesses in Ipswich town centre has said that “on balance” he is happy with the borough’s investment company buying another out-of-town shopping centre.

Ipswich Borough Assets – the investment arm of Ipswich council – has bought a substantial part of Beardmore Park at Martlesham Heath, which includes the Marks and Spencer food store, for a total cost of £23.3m.

It will help to provide an annual income for the authority – the total amount that will come in to the council as a result of its commercial investments is £2m a year.

Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central which represents town centre businesses and promotes it as a retail and leisure destination, said he felt the deal could be beneficial if it gave the council more say in what happened on retail parks.

Mr Clement said: “There are two, diametrically opposite, ways of looking at this. One, you can see this as the borough investing in a competitor to the town centre and undermining it in that way.

“The other view is that this will lead to the borough, through its investment company, developing closer links with retailers and hopefully able to influence them into support the town generally.”

Mr Clement said he had had discussions with councillors and officials before the deal was announced, and was satisfied that this was the intention behind the purchase – alongside providing the council with a regular income.

He added: “This is a difficult issue to weigh up, but on balance I am prepared to accept the council’s assurances that this is a long-term deal to benefit the town.”

Opposition Conservative leader at the borough, Ian Fisher, said he was concerned about the number of investments made by IBA – and the effect on the portfolio if one or more tenants were lost.

He said that while the council was getting a return of about £2m a year, that was from a significant number of tenants.

If a relatively small number of these were lost, the income could fall significantly – leaving the council in potentially difficult financial problems.

However he accepted that over the last few years governments of all political shades had encouraged local councils to invest in property to produce an income stream.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

13 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

55 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

15:04 Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

14:52 Megan Aldous
Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

A blaze at a derelict building which caused town centre traffic chaos has been confirmed as an arson.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

14:31 Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

14:12 Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

13:37 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘Last chance’ mental health trust boss says some patients might wait longer as focus moves to those in most need

13:17 Geraldine Scott
Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

The boss of the region’s failing mental health trust has admitted the organisation is on its “last chance” to get things right.

Disruption for commuters travelling between Colchester and Clacton

13:07 Megan Aldous
Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Overheard wire faults are causing problems for commuters this afternoon.

