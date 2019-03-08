Your chance to see a unicorn this bank holiday Monday

Your children will be able to see unicorns on the Cornhill in Ipswich town centre on bank holiday monday Picture: FOOLS PARADISE Fools Paradise

Families in Ipswich will be able to see magical unicorns on the Cornhill in Ipswich this bank holiday Monday, May 6.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children and unicorn fans will be able to interact with the much loved magical creatures this bank holiday in Ipswich Picture: FOOLS PARADISE Children and unicorn fans will be able to interact with the much loved magical creatures this bank holiday in Ipswich Picture: FOOLS PARADISE

Some might say you have more chance of seeing a unicorn than sunshine on a bank holiday and they might be about to be proved right!

You may also want to watch:

The mythical creatures will be brought to the town centre thanks to the Grand Theatre of Lemmings. Children and unicorn enthusiasts will be able to interact with the magical beasts who will be on the Cornhill from 12pm to 4pm.

The visit of the unicorns has been arranged by Ipswich Central, with their chairman Terry Baxter saying: “We're excited to bring this event to the Cornhill this bank holiday Monday, in collaboration with Ipswich Borough Council and as part of our wider plan to bring events and activities to the Cornhill.

“On Sunday 5th the second of the monthly Ipswich farmers' markets will be back and we hope families enjoy these events as they're visiting Ipswich town centre.”

Read more: Newly-launched farmers' market to return to Ipswich Cornhill





























