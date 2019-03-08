Rain

Your chance to see a unicorn this bank holiday Monday

PUBLISHED: 15:43 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 03 May 2019

Your children will be able to see unicorns on the Cornhill in Ipswich town centre on bank holiday monday Picture: FOOLS PARADISE

Fools Paradise

Families in Ipswich will be able to see magical unicorns on the Cornhill in Ipswich this bank holiday Monday, May 6.

Children and unicorn fans will be able to interact with the much loved magical creatures this bank holiday in Ipswich Picture: FOOLS PARADISEChildren and unicorn fans will be able to interact with the much loved magical creatures this bank holiday in Ipswich Picture: FOOLS PARADISE

Some might say you have more chance of seeing a unicorn than sunshine on a bank holiday and they might be about to be proved right!

The mythical creatures will be brought to the town centre thanks to the Grand Theatre of Lemmings. Children and unicorn enthusiasts will be able to interact with the magical beasts who will be on the Cornhill from 12pm to 4pm.

The visit of the unicorns has been arranged by Ipswich Central, with their chairman Terry Baxter saying: “We're excited to bring this event to the Cornhill this bank holiday Monday, in collaboration with Ipswich Borough Council and as part of our wider plan to bring events and activities to the Cornhill.

“On Sunday 5th the second of the monthly Ipswich farmers' markets will be back and we hope families enjoy these events as they're visiting Ipswich town centre.”

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

'She was beautiful, inside and out' – Mum's tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Most Read

