On-the-spot fine for driver who couldn’t prove he was insured

23 January, 2019 - 16:46
The driver could not prove he had insurance Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A motorist was forced to pay a “roadside deposit” by police after officers were not satisfied that he was insured to drive in the United Kingdom.

Ipswich Central Police safer neighbourhood team (SNT) stopped the Skoda estate vehicle close to the centre of Ipswich on Tuesday, January 22.

The officers were assisted by colleagues at the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT).

NSRAPT officers Tweeted afterwards: “The driver who is a non-uk resident couldn’t prove #insurance and has to pay a roadside deposit on the spot.”

The law states that drivers have to have insurance in place before driving a vehicle.

Those caught face a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points - but could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving if the case goes to court.

Under section 163 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, police have the power to stop a vehicle at any time and they do not need to give a reason. Failing to stop is a criminal offence.

