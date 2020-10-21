Moped mugger robs teenager of phone in Ipswich street
PUBLISHED: 14:17 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 21 October 2020
A moped rider posing as a lost teenager has stolen another teenager’s phone on Ipswich’s Chantry estate.
The robbery happened around 5pm Saturday, October 17, when the victim was walking with his friend in Hawthorn Drive.
The moped driver stopped in front of the pair and asked for directions, before making threats and taking the victim’s phone.
It is believed he fled away in the direction of Birkfield Drive.
The suspect has been described as a white teenager, around 16 or 17 years of age, with curly ginger hair. He is said to have been around 5ft 9in tall and was riding a green and white moped.
Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/60426/20.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.
