Gallery

Can you see yourself in our festive Ipswich parkrun gallery?

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

More than 200 runners took on Ipswich's last parkrun before Christmas - jingling all the way around Chantry Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Peter Knox Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Peter Knox Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

On a chilly December morning, 213 parkrunners tackled the 5k course in all manner of festive costumes.

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Elves and Christmas puddings ran side-by-side for the 377th run through the park.

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

There were several Father Christmases taking part on the day - even some of the runners' dogs were dressed as elves.

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Run director Linda Dorset said: "We have been holding our Santa run followed by carols at the Chantry for a few years now and it's always a favourite on the calendar.

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"The runners are always in high spirits and really go all out with their creative costumes- this year we even had a Christmas pudding on the course.

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"The atmosphere was a merry and bright one, despite the rain!"

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"This year our amazing parkrunners have donated over £350 to the Sue Ryder home in Chantry Park to put towards valuable equipment needed for their residents.

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"I'm so very proud of our fantastic running community."

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

There will be a parkrun in Ipswich on Christmas Day, Saturday December 28 and an additional New Year's Day run to start 2020 on the right foot.

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 George Daters Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 George Daters Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

You may also want to watch:

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Peter Knox Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Peter Knox Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Tatch the dog Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Tatch the dog Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 George Daters Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 George Daters Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Tatch the dog Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Tatch the dog Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019