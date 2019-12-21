E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you see yourself in our festive Ipswich parkrun gallery?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 December 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

More than 200 runners took on Ipswich's last parkrun before Christmas - jingling all the way around Chantry Park.

On a chilly December morning, 213 parkrunners tackled the 5k course in all manner of festive costumes.

Elves and Christmas puddings ran side-by-side for the 377th run through the park.

There were several Father Christmases taking part on the day - even some of the runners' dogs were dressed as elves.

Run director Linda Dorset said: "We have been holding our Santa run followed by carols at the Chantry for a few years now and it's always a favourite on the calendar.

"The runners are always in high spirits and really go all out with their creative costumes- this year we even had a Christmas pudding on the course.

"The atmosphere was a merry and bright one, despite the rain!"

"This year our amazing parkrunners have donated over £350 to the Sue Ryder home in Chantry Park to put towards valuable equipment needed for their residents.

"I'm so very proud of our fantastic running community."

There will be a parkrun in Ipswich on Christmas Day, Saturday December 28 and an additional New Year's Day run to start 2020 on the right foot.

