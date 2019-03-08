E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich parkrun CANCELLED until end of August

PUBLISHED: 12:43 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 15 August 2019

Ipswich parkrun, in Chantry Park has again been cancelled because of preparations for the Ed Sheeran concerts Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Ipswich parkrun, in Chantry Park has again been cancelled because of preparations for the Ed Sheeran concerts Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Archant

The Ipswich parkrun at Chantry Park will not take place this Saturday, August 17 as preparations for the Ed Sheeran concerts continue.

Organisers of the free running event had already announced there would be no parkrun on Saturday, August 24.

On their Facebook page, Ipswich parkrun announced: " It is regrettable, but because of the continual preparations in readiness for the Ed Sheeran concert on Bank Holiday weekend, most of our course around the Lower Park is out of bounds.

"This decision hasn't been taken lightly and other plans to re-route the course have been considered. But in the interest of your safety, this is our final decision."

In total, the preparations for the Ed Sheeran concerts have meant that three of the Ipswich parkruns have been cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

Those that regularly take part, running or walking the course in Chantry Park, have been understanding of the announcement and have pledged to become 'parkrun tourists' at nearby courses in Suffolk this Saturday.

The next parkrun at Chantry Park is now scheduled for Saturday, August 31.

Where can you try a new parkrun this weekend?

If you are looking to try a new parkrun in Suffolk this Saturday, August 17 you could try Felixstowe parkrun, Kesgrave parkrun, Bury St Edmunds parkrun or Sizewell parkrun.

Read more: MoRun to take place at Ipswich's Chantry Park to promote men's health

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Town agree fee in region of £500k for Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers last season. Photo: Pagepix

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

First Buses makes compromise on Martlesham Route 66 proposals

First Eastern Counties are to shake up their services in the Ipswich area from September 1. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘We will act strongly’ – Town issue statement after ‘racist chants’ at Luton

Ipswich Town Football Club have released a statement following 'racist chants' at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich parkrun CANCELLED until end of August

Ipswich parkrun, in Chantry Park has again been cancelled because of preparations for the Ed Sheeran concerts Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists