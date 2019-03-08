Ipswich parkrun CANCELLED until end of August

The Ipswich parkrun at Chantry Park will not take place this Saturday, August 17 as preparations for the Ed Sheeran concerts continue.

Organisers of the free running event had already announced there would be no parkrun on Saturday, August 24.

On their Facebook page, Ipswich parkrun announced: " It is regrettable, but because of the continual preparations in readiness for the Ed Sheeran concert on Bank Holiday weekend, most of our course around the Lower Park is out of bounds.

"This decision hasn't been taken lightly and other plans to re-route the course have been considered. But in the interest of your safety, this is our final decision."

In total, the preparations for the Ed Sheeran concerts have meant that three of the Ipswich parkruns have been cancelled.

Those that regularly take part, running or walking the course in Chantry Park, have been understanding of the announcement and have pledged to become 'parkrun tourists' at nearby courses in Suffolk this Saturday.

The next parkrun at Chantry Park is now scheduled for Saturday, August 31.

Where can you try a new parkrun this weekend?

If you are looking to try a new parkrun in Suffolk this Saturday, August 17 you could try Felixstowe parkrun, Kesgrave parkrun, Bury St Edmunds parkrun or Sizewell parkrun.

