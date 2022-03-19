News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Breaking

Road in Ipswich closed after fire breaks out at home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:49 PM March 19, 2022
Police cars at the scene of the fire in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich

Police cars at the scene of the fire in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A road on the Chantry estate in Ipswich has been sealed off after a fire broke out at a home.

Police and the fire service were called to a property in Hawthorn Drive, near the junction with Bridgwater Road, shortly before 1pm today.

Drivers are not able to pass through, with officers diverting cars away from the scene.

Two fire engines were seen parked outside the home on the Chantry estate

Two fire engines were seen parked outside the home on the Chantry estate - Credit: Archant

Two fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were dispatched to the incident.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 has been closed after a vehicle has left the road near the A12 turn off in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Anglia Retail Park

Planning and Development

Bid for new Lidl store in Ipswich that could create more than 40 jobs

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
American chain Cinnabon is set to open a site at Sproughton Services on the A14

Suffolk Live News

Cinnabon no longer coming to A14 service station

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Land south of Fitzgerald Road, the site of 115 new homes.

Planning and Development

Plans for over 100 new homes in village set for green light

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon