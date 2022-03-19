Road in Ipswich closed after fire breaks out at home

Breaking

Police cars at the scene of the fire in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A road on the Chantry estate in Ipswich has been sealed off after a fire broke out at a home.

Police and the fire service were called to a property in Hawthorn Drive, near the junction with Bridgwater Road, shortly before 1pm today.

Drivers are not able to pass through, with officers diverting cars away from the scene.

Two fire engines were seen parked outside the home on the Chantry estate - Credit: Archant

Two fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were dispatched to the incident.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

